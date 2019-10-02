"I felt like when I was the team manager I always wanted to do more. I always wanted to learn more. When I caught onto something I was like on to the next. I feel like I have worked my way up.
I think that is why our culture is what it is. We all fit well with each other. We all work hard because we are all pushing each other everyday to be the best version of ourselves.
"I am always looking to grow and Fresno Pacific has challenged me in a lot of areas. It has helped me to grow into the person I am to go. I love the atmosphere that Division II schools bring and I love the togetherness."
"I think that the decision to come to Fresno pacific was huge in my life because of the opportunity that iw as presented early on. I wanted to be a part of the team because I missed being a part of a team.
