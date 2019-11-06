RUIZ 4 KIDS SEEKS 2020 SCHOLARSHIP APPLICANTS
Application deadline: February 20th, 2020
DINUBA, CA (November, 2019): Ruiz 4 Kids Scholarship applications are available online for high school seniors and college students transferring from a community college. Your high school and community college must be located within a 35-mile radius of the Dinuba or Tulare, California Ruiz Foods facility.
The Scholarship application deadline is February 20, 2020.
“Since 2009 when we began the scholarship program, we have helped numerous students pursue their dream of a higher education,” explains Kimberly Goble Beck, Ruiz 4 Kids Scholarship Chairperson. “We want to help relieve some of the financial stress with our scholarships so that students can place their focus where it is needed most – their education. Our annual Louis F. Ruiz Golf Invitational funds our Ruiz 4 Kids Scholarship Program.”
Those interested in applying should note that this year, applications will need to be submitted online via the Ruiz 4 Kids website, www.Ruiz4Kids.org. They will not accept any hard copy or emailed applications. If there are any questions regarding the application process, send them to ruiz4kidsScholarship@ruizfoods.com.
Ruiz 4 Kids, the non-profit organization of Ruiz Food Products, Inc., is based in Dinuba, California. The Scholarship Program is available to select high schools in specific geographic areas where Ruiz Foods has manufacturing facilities: Dinuba/Tulare, California; Denison, Texas, and Florence, South Carolina.
According to Goble, Ruiz 4 Kids receives over 600 scholarship applications each year and review teams comprised of a couple dozen Ruiz Foods team members volunteer to make the selections.
In the past ten years, Ruiz 4 Kids has awarded over 4 million dollars in scholarships to hundreds of high school seniors committed to furthering their education.
High school applicants must have a 2.5 GPA or above to apply if they plan on attending a two-year college or vocational institution. Those who will be attending a four-year college or university must have a GPA of 3.0 or more. Community college students must have maintained a GPA of 3.0 or above at the community college level. To learn more about the Ruiz 4 Kids Scholarship Program and access the guidelines and application, visit www.ruiz4kids.org .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.