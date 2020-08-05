Blood drive set for Saturday
Selma residents have an opportunity to donate blood on Saturday at a blood drive at Baskin Robbins on Floral Avenue.
The blood drive will occur from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Katherine Morrison via phone at 559-978-2102. To sign up, contact Kam Gill at 559-891-9031. You could also sign up online.
All donors will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream.
Selma Chamber holding CPR course
You can learn to save a life with a CPR and First Aid Certification Course on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The course will be held at the Selma Fire Department Training Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
Chamber members will be charged $25 for the course while it will cost $50 for non-Chamber members.
To register for the course, contact the Selma District Chamber of Commerce at 559-891-2235.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!