Roundup
Roundup

Blood drive set for Saturday

Selma residents have an opportunity to donate blood on Saturday at a blood drive at Baskin Robbins on Floral Avenue.

The blood drive will occur from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Katherine Morrison via phone at 559-978-2102. To sign up, contact Kam Gill at 559-891-9031. You could also sign up online.

All donors will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream.

Selma Chamber holding CPR course

You can learn to save a life with a CPR and First Aid Certification Course on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The course will be held at the Selma Fire Department Training Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Chamber members will be charged $25 for the course while it will cost $50 for non-Chamber members.

To register for the course, contact the Selma District Chamber of Commerce at 559-891-2235.

