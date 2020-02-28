ROTC Units Participate in 2020 Mardi Gras Drill Meet

“Holding yourself accountable to the little things – to your uniform and how you’re acting – you start to see yourself mature at another level. I think that’s really important, and as an ROTC student, you definitely recognize a sense of accountability for yourself that others may not recognize,” she said.

Once all the scores were tabulated, Texas A&M University emerged as the overall first place victor at the competition, followed by Norwich University in second place, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in third.

“I’m really proud of my team, we all worked incredibly hard for this,” said Cadet Cameron Paladino, Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets Fish Drill Team commander. “I’m looking to be an advisor next year as a sophomore and lead the team to the national championship next year.”

Guest of honor Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, commanding general of the 1st Marine Division, presented the awards and emphasized the importance of his time in NROTC and how it led to success in his career. Castellvi earned his commission through the NROTC program in May 1984, following his graduation from the University of Illinois.