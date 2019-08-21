The Rotary Club of Hanford is having their fundraising golf tournament. Registration deadline is Sept. 9. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be donated to American legion Hanford Post 3, VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869, Our Heroes Dreams, and Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment #455.
Space is limited to 120 players, reservations on a First Paid Basis. The event includes Linch, reception following tournament, Awards for low gross and low net, 10,000 prize Hole in one. For more information please contact Joan Darling at (559) 977-9999
