PHILIPPINE SEA (NNS) -- The Ronald Reagan Strike Group conducted a combined cruise with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force guided-missile destroyer JS Myoko (DDG-175) Aug. 13-23.
While sailing together the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and JS Myoko conducted communication drills, Myoko acted as the horizon reference for the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations, the ships held a brief ceremony highlighting the end of World War II, and each participated in a senior leadership and liaison officer exchanges.
During the exchange, JMSDF service members from Commander Escort Division 14 embarked Ronald Reagan, worked with multiple staffs, and senior leadership conducted office calls with Capt. Jonathan Duffy, Commodore Destroyer Squadron 15, and Rear Adm. Karl O. Thomas, Commander Task Force 70.
“The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and the U.S. Navy work closely together to ensure we can seamlessly operate,” said Thomas. “We routinely sail together to increase interoperability, improve information sharing, and work on tactics to support one another. Japan is one of our closest allies and one of the countries that helps us maintain stability and security in this very important region.”
The Ronald Reagan Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
