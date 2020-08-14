You have permission to edit this article.
Rodney Joseph Orsaba
Rodney Joseph Orsaba

  • Updated
Rodney Orsaba.jpg
Picasa
Rodney Joseph Orsaba
February 21, 1955 August 10, 2020
 
Rodney Joseph Orsaba passed away on Monday August 10, 2020. He was born in Hanford on February 21, 1955. Rodney was a loving, caring family man who will be missed by his family and friends. Son of Albertina and Joe, beloved father of Lesli and Aryn, grandfather to Alex and Chloe, brother to Steven and Cynthia, and beloved companion of Ana.
Rodney had a passion for motorcycles, fishing, hunting and of course, Sundays with NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by Mary Ann, his wife of 22 years, and mother to his daughters, and his father Joe.
Rod graduated Lemoore High school, and West Hills College. He spent his career in the Creamery industry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Friday at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore at 9:00 A.M.. Friends who wish can make donations in Rods memory to: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., #201, Fresno, CA 93711, UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339
