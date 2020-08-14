Rodney Joseph Orsaba

February 21, 1955 August 10, 2020
Rodney had a passion for motorcycles, fishing, hunting and of course, Sundays with NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by Mary Ann, his wife of 22 years, and mother to his daughters, and his father Joe.
Rod graduated Lemoore High school, and West Hills College. He spent his career in the Creamery industry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Friday at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore at 9:00 A.M.. Friends who wish can make donations in Rods memory to: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., #201, Fresno, CA 93711, UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339
