HANFORD – It’s a costume contest, a fundraiser and a road race all rolled into one fun and fantastic holiday tradition! Get ready for the 2019 Rockin’ Rudolph 5K Run!

The run/walk will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Downtown Hanford. The annual event, now in its fifth year, benefits the Central Valley Health Foundation of Adventist Health in the Central Valley.

Prizes will be awarded in the costume contest for most creative, best dress group and best dress dress fur-pup. A kid’s fun run is held ahead of the main event from 8:20 a.m. to 8: 30 a.m.

The 5K run starts at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 10 a.m. A “Virtual 5K” run is held for anyone feeling generous enough to donate but not energetic enough to lace up the running shoes.

Register online at RunHanford.com or call (559) 537-0760 to sign up and learn more. Cost to participate is $35 plus $3 sign-up fee for adults and $15 plus a $2.50 sign-up fee fir kids 12-and-under. Registration ends at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8.

