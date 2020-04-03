Rendering Honors for My Father

Traditionally, a military shadow box is presented to a member upon retirement honoring the member by displaying keepsakes such as military medals, awards and other memorabilia representing a military career. Flags are also commonly placed in shadow boxes to signify their country and their military service branch.

“It’s all about the heritage and tradition to have flown the first flag,” said Senior Chief Quartermaster David Rodriguez, Tripoli’s Navigation departmental leading chief petty officer who aided in planning the event. “It was my honor to be a part of a long-standing tradition and to assist him.”

Thomas thanked the various members of the Tripoli crew, including the commanding officer, navigator, and Rodriguez for assisting in the planning of the evening flag ceremony.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to raise it on the first day,” Thomas said. “This is my final ship, and to know that the first flag flown onboard this ship, that’s going to be around for the next 30 years, will be in my dad’s shadowbox.

The junior Thomas, like other potential new Sailors, went to a Military Entrance Processing Station and selected the rate of operations specialist in 1990. Thomas unknowingly followed in his father’s footsteps when his father told him that his legacy rate was the same as his son’s.

“Before he passed, when I got commissioned in 2008, I looked at my father and I said my accomplishments in the Navy are for you,” Thomas said. “I am my father’s son. I wouldn’t be who I am in the Navy, with the good and the bad, without his blood that runs through me.”