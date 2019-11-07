HANFORD — Residents of the Remington retirement community in Hanford held their annual holiday boutique on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event had 19 vendors including Paparazzi, Origami Owl, 2 Crafty Chicks, Unique Designs, Pampered Chef, Lawrence and Virginia Hope's Honey, Scentsy, Lulu Roe, Charlie's Project, Mari's Creative Cakes and Don's Wood Turning.
