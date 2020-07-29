Remember dry goods?

Fabris's first name was Dry Goods. If you search the internet.for Dry Goods, you willfiknd several items under that title. Fabric is one of them. My grandmother called it Dry Goods. She pieced quilts, and made rag rugs from the scraps.
Then the name graduated to Yard Goods. My mother could make pajamas for my brothers out of the same piece o' goods. My mother called it by its new name, Material.
In Junior High clothing class, fabric was called Material. In our first semester of Clothing, we made bib aprons for the nexr semester's Foods class. We used sturdy white material, an cut and sewed according to our teacher's directions.
The next year in Clothing class we made a gathered skirt without a pattern, and a blouse using a pattern.
Fabric comes in many colors and prints. Fabrics are stored on a bolt. A bolt holds 15 yards of fabric, usually 44-45 inches wide. They sit together on the store shelf, shouting, “Choose me! Choose me” It's hard to choose, because they are all beautiful.
My daughters call it Fabric now, and so do I.
Fabric is what you use to make clothes, quilts, and dolls. Three of my daughters and a granddaughter are quilt makers.
I think Fabric will keep its new name from now on.
