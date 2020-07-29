Remember dry goods?
Remember dry goods?

Fabris's  first name was Dry Goods. If  you search  the  internet.for Dry Goods, you  willfiknd several items  under that title. Fabric  is  one of  them. My grandmother called it  Dry Goods.  She pieced quilts, and made  rag rugs  from the scraps.

Then the name graduated to Yard Goods. My mother could make pajamas for my brothers out of the same piece o' goods. My mother called it by its  new name, Material.                            

In  Junior High clothing class, fabric was called Material. In our first semester      of Clothing, we made bib aprons for the nexr semester's Foods class. We used sturdy                                                white material, an cut and sewed according to our teacher's  directions.

The next year in Clothing class we made a gathered skirt  without a pattern,  and a blouse using a pattern.

Fabric comes in many colors  and prints. Fabrics are stored on a bolt. A bolt holds  15 yards of fabric, usually 44-45 inches wide. They sit together on the store shelf, shouting, “Choose me! Choose me” It's hard to choose, because they  are all beautiful.

My daughters call it Fabric now, and so do I.

Fabric is what you use to make clothes, quilts, and dolls. Three of my daughters  and a granddaughter are quilt makers.

I think Fabric will keep its new name from now on.

