Relaxed weekend mornings are made for waffles

Many people look forward to the weekend, when they can sleep in a little later and not be pressured by the time constraints of a typical weekday. Weekends also may be a time when people can slow down and enjoy a hot, homemade breakfast.
Those who want to treat their families or significant others to light crispy waffles and a perfect breakfast meal on relaxed weekend mornings can enjoy this recipe for "Lazy Weekend Yeasted Waffle" from Laurie McNamara's "Simply Scratch."
Lazy Weekend Yeasted Waffles
Makes 16 waffles
1/2 cup warm water
1 tablespoon sugar
1 1/4-ounce packet active dry yeast
3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
2 cups whole milk
2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Coconut oil, for brushing the waffle iron
Room-temperature butter, for serving
Pure maple syrup, for serving
In a small bowl, stir together the warm water and sugar until the sugar has dissolved. Stir in the yeast and let it sit and proof for 10 minutes, or until foamy.
In a very large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Pour in the yeast mixture, melted butter, applesauce, and milk. Using a hand mixer, whisk until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature, where it will rise for 8 hours to overnight.
When ready to cook, in a small bowl, beat together the eggs, baking soda, and vanilla with a fork. Pour the egg mixture into the batter and whisk to combine.
Preheat a waffle maker and lightly grease the plates with coconut oil.
Working in batches, pour about 1/3 cup of the batter into the waffle maker and cook until golden, 4 to 6 minutes. Serve immediately with butter and maple syrup.
Tip: Extra waffles can be flash frozen. Just place them in a single layer on a baking sheet and freeze for 25 minutes, then package them in freezer-safe containers or wrap tightly in aluminum foil. They'll keep for 2 to 3 months, and they reheat nicely because they can go straight from the freezer to the toaster.
