You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rehearsals start tonight
0 comments
50 Years Ago in Kings County..

Rehearsals start tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

Rehearsals begin tonight at 7:30 for the Kings Players’ forth-coming production, “A Thousand Clowns,” to be directed by Toni Ricchetti Hale.

Four newcomers have been named to the cast, according to Mrs. Hale, who announced that Erik Krogh will play the male lead role of Murray Burns, an out-of-work, down-on-his-luck television script writer. Kathy Seaman, the only female member of the production, has been cast as a doctor who is part of a social welfare team.

— The Hanford Sentinel

Oct. 6, 1970

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lena L. Norton
Obituaries

Lena L. Norton

Lena L. Norton, 89 of Hanford, CA passed away and went to glory on September 23, 2020. She was born to her Parents Joaquin and Lenor Dias on N…

Bob D. Begley
Obituaries

Bob D. Begley

On September 7, 2020 Bob Begley, loving husband, father and grandfather went to Heaven to be with his Lord and his mother and father. Bob was …

Norma Estrada
Obituaries

Norma Estrada

Norma Ann Estrada of Hanford, CA went home to her Lord, Saturday, September 26th, 2020 in Fresno.

Meet the candidates: Jacob Sanchez
News

Meet the candidates: Jacob Sanchez

  • Updated

In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Rosemary Louise Myers
Obituaries

Rosemary Louise Myers

Rosemary Louise (Williams) Myers of Hanford, better known to her friends as Rosie, went home to the Lord on September 19, 2020. She was born o…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News