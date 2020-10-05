Rehearsals start tonight

Rehearsals begin tonight at 7:30 for the Kings Players’ forth-coming production, “A Thousand Clowns,” to be directed by Toni Ricchetti Hale.
Four newcomers have been named to the cast, according to Mrs. Hale, who announced that Erik Krogh will play the male lead role of Murray Burns, an out-of-work, down-on-his-luck television script writer. Kathy Seaman, the only female member of the production, has been cast as a doctor who is part of a social welfare team.
— The Hanford Sentinel
Oct. 6, 1970
