Area golfers are making plans for a great day of golf at Hanford’s Kings Country Club on Sept. 23, while also getting the opportunity to support scholarships for regional high school students.
There’s still time to sign up for the 23rd Annual West Hills Community College Foundation President’s Scholars Golf Tournament, which will kick off at the club on Sept. 23 with a 9:00 a.m. shot gun start. Registration is $200 per golfer, with lunch, breakfast snacks and a $50 gift certificate for pro shop merchandise included. Golfers will also have a chance to win a variety of prizes.
Sponsorships, ranging from the $150 Golf Cart Sponsor to $15,000 Platinum Sponsor level, are also available for businesses and organizations interested in supporting the fundraiser.
All proceeds from the event will go toward the West Hills College President’s Scholars Program, which provides top local students the ability to attend West Hills College Coalinga, West Hills College Lemoore or North District Center, Firebaugh at virtually no cost.
“This tournament helps to raise funds for our President’s Scholars program which helps students across the district pay for tuition and buy books,” Perez said. “This golf tournament is a great way to have fun and support student scholarships. I want to thank our event sponsors Gkkworks, Keller Automotive, and Cannon Design.”
Since the President’s Scholars Program began in 1998, it has provided more than 800 students from Kings and Fresno counties the opportunity to attend college with free tuition and $250 a semester for books.
The golf tournament is the primary fundraising tool to support this important program.
To register, visit http://westhillscollege.com/golf/. For more information about the President’s Scholars Program or the annual golf tournament, contact the West Hills Community College Foundation by phone at (559) 934-2150 or foundation@whccd.edu.
