West Hills College Lemoore’s annual Teach Conference for college students, community members and high school students interested in becoming educators will be held on Nov. 15 at WHCL, 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Room 253.
The free Teach! 2019 Educator conference will include informative panels and information sessions featuring some of the Valley’s top educators and teacher training programs. A special focus of this year’s conference will be on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) along with info about scholarships for students going into STEM and STEM-teaching fields.
“The event is a way to provide information about teaching to our college students, high school students, and the community,” said James Preston, WHCL Vice President of Educational Services. “We have some innovative and amazing current educators who come to speak to our students on a variety of relevant topics to inform them and prepare them for the teaching profession.”
Teach! 2019 will also include panels, networking opportunities and a chance to speak with representatives from universities with teaching programs. Information will also be presented about WHCL’s teacher prep transfer programs and TEAM Teach teacher preparation program.
“Those who attend this conference will walk away knowledgeable about the many career opportunities available in the field of education and with an understanding of the steps and resources available to prepare them to the enter education,” Preston said. “Beyond that, we also hope to provide inspiration and our support for anyone who wants to become an educator through this event.”
Lunch is included and there will also be a prize drawing.
The event will also feature a backpack drive. Any attendee who donates a backpack will receive a ticket for an opportunity to win T.E.A.M. Teach apparel and items.
There is no cost to attend. Seats are limited, so registrants are encouraged to sign up soon. View a full agenda and sign up now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teach-2019-conference-tickets-76374934485
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.