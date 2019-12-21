Fresno - Assemblymembers Rudy Salas and Dr. Joaquin Arambula presented a check for $40,000 to the California Central Valley Economic Development Corporation (CCVEDC) Dec. 20 at their December board meeting in Fresno. This is the first direct investment in economic development in the Central Valley by the state in some time. The funding will support the eight-county regional economic development efforts.
“I am pleased to play a key role in securing the resources that will allow the valley to attract more businesses and good jobs to our area,” Assemblymember Salas stated. “With this year’s budget supporting increased workforce training and economic development, families across the valley will gain more skills that will help them obtain good paying local jobs. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of CCVEDC.”
“Assemblymember Salas really championed this investment, and his support was critical to the funding being awarded,” stated Lance Lippincott, Vice Chair CCVEDC. “This funding will be utilized to attract new companies on a national and international level to the growing Central Valley economy.”
California Central Valley EDC will use the grant to market the Region and California programs to out-of-state site selectors and businesses through a comprehensive campaign: to include delivery of current data, real estate and programs by web and email; trade show attendance; targeted industry emails and Broker missions.
“I am excited, actually, for where our communities can get to in the next decade,” said Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula. “The only way we will be successful is to continue to work together and to partner like this.”
The program, already initiated, included marketing Central California in Chicago at the Process Expo Trade Show in September. The booth saw more than 1000 visitors and collected over 136 business contacts over the four day show leading to 17 businesses looking to expand their West Coast footprint.
“Process Expo represented a clear opportunity for the CCVEDC to market our region as the go to place to do business in California. Our team painted a very clear picture for industry leaders in the United States and around the globe.” Mark Hendrickson, CCVEDC Chair.
Another component of the program is regional Target Industry Spotlights that are sent to over 3,400 brokers and business leaders throughout the country and internationally. They will highlight Advanced Manufacturing, Food Processing, Logistics and eCommerce, Professional and Business Services, Health and Medical, Energy and Natural Resources. The industry information will also be available on their website: www.centralcalifornia.org.
CCVEDC previously completed a Central California Regional Profile funded by their Workforce partners in the Central California Workforce Collaborative. This was the first regional effort of this kind, benefiting both existing and new business. The profile is available online.
The California Central Valley Economic Development Corporation (CCVEDC) is a regional marketing group whose mission is to promote job creation in the valley, mountain, and desert communities located within Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare. This program supplements the existing efforts of individual agencies throughout the area.
