Reagan backs Proposition 18

Gov. Ronald Reagan endorsed a proposition on the November ballot which would permit city and county voters to divert up to 25 per cent of the state subvented gasoline tax to rapid-transit or smog control programs.
Asked how he stands on Prop 18 during a question and answer meeting Friday with telephone company employees in Hanford, Reagan replied, “My basic belief is the people have a right to determine the use of their tax money. Therefore, I have to be in favor of it.”
— The Hanford Sentinel
Oct. 3, 1970
