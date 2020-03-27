Ready for the Fleet: Ford Completes Flight Deck, CATCC Certifications

The human element critical to FDC is the relationship between ship’s company and the air wing in the “black top ballet” of flight deck operations. During hours-long evolutions, the teams work together to communicate pilots’ status, their requirements, and provide them services.

CNAL’s Handler evaluated how well the teams were able to work together to taxi and park aircraft on the flight deck, and to stack them up behind catapults for take-off. According to Capt. Joshua Sager, CVW 8 commander, and the first pilot to land onboard Ford to commence FDC on day one, the crews of Ford and CVW 8 worked together seamlessly.

“From the controllers and flight deck crews, to the catapult and arresting gear teams, this ship demonstrated a level of professional competence that rivals any of her peers,” said Sager. “I truly look forward to further air wing integration in the coming at-sea periods.”

Lt. Cmdr. Rodney King, Ford’s Handler, credited the crew’s smooth operations to the training they conducted leading up to certification.

“You’re only as good as your last move,” said King. “You have to stay two steps ahead of the briefed plan, and we did a lot of training, so I had no doubt they’d be successful.”