VISALIA – The Visalia Rawhide clinched their spot in the 2019 California League Playoffs after defeating the Stockton Ports 4-2 on June 3. The Rawhide are the first team in Minor League Baseball to earn a playoff berth for the 2019 season.
With a 38-15 record, the Rawhide have the best record in the Northern Division. They will face the Northern Division second half champions after the regular season on September 4th with the Northern
Division Championship playoff schedule as follows:
- Game 1: Wed, Sept 4th Rawhide @ 2nd Half Champion
- Game 2: Thu, Sept 5th Rawhide @ 2nd Half Champion
- Game 3: Fri, Sept 6th 2nd Half Champion @ Visalia
- Game 4: Sat, Sept 7th 2nd Half Champion @ Visalia (if necessary)
- Game 5: Sun, Sept 8th 2nd Half Champion @ Visalia (if necessary)
The first half of the season for the Rawhide was filled with historic moments, including breaking the franchise record for most consecutive wins at 14 back in April.
The Rawhide have been almost perfect at home. At Rawhide Ballpark, the team is 23-4.
The Rawhide defeated the Ports 4-2. Visalia scored first when Anfernee Grier hit a two-RBI single in the top of second. The Ports got a run back in the bottom half of the second when Jameson Hannah reached on catcher interference with the bases loaded. The Rawhide answered in the top of the third when Mark Karaviotis singled to short stop and drove in Jancarlos Cintron. The Rawhide final run came in the top of the seventh when Grier scored off a fielding error by Jeremy Eierman.
The Rawhide play Stockton tonight, before returning home to begin a five-game series against Modesto June 7 to June 11.
