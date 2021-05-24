LAS VEGAS — Jose Ramirez showed the heart of a champion on May 22 in his much-anticipated 140-pound junior welterweight unification title bout against Josh Taylor in Las Vegas.
Ramirez, who entered as the WBA and WBO champion, was knocked down twice by Taylor in the sixth and seventh rounds. While Ramirez got back to his feet and even won some of the later rounds, Taylor picked up a 114-112 unanimous decision — all three judges scored it the same — over Ramirez.
Taylor becomes only the sixth male boxer in the four-division era (since 1988) to become an undisputed champion and the first Scottish fighter to accomplish the feat. Taylor entered the bout as the IBF, WBC and Ring Magazine champion.
Ramirez, who had been champion since March 2018, suffered his first loss and now has a record of 26-1 overall. Ramirez said that he will learn from this and come back stronger than ever.
"He took advantage of some of those clinches but, hey, I got back up and tried to give it my best and stay smart. I was never hurt. I was aware. I was just disappointed every time it happened,” Ramirez said in post-fight comments. “I tried to shake it off and get back to my rhythm. But it was overall a good fight. Hopefully, I get back and I learn from my mistakes. You win some and you lose some.”
After the fight, Taylor and Ramirez shared an embrace and a long conversation near Ramirez's corner. Taylor said he wanted to apologize for any perceived slights against the former champion out of Avenal. Taylor caused a confrontation after pushing Ramirez after the prefight weigh-in.
"I got nothing but love for Ramirez," Taylor told ESPN in his post-fight interview. "This week was no disrespect. It was all part of the mind games to get in his head, to make him more eager to jump in at me and be more aggressive, to use his aggression against him."
Ramirez said he will take some time off and spend time with his family before deciding on what’s next for him.
