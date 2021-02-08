You have permission to edit this article.
Raisin Capital of the World: Remember to stick to your resolution
Bob Allen is the executive director of the Selma District Chamber of Commerce.

Well, it is now one month into the New Year and I was thinking about New Year’s Resolutions!  All right, the question I have for all of you is if you made a New Year’s Resolution have you broken them yet? 

Usually my resolution always includes losing weight; well this year so far I have stayed on my change of life food choices, hoping to become healthier through eating correctly.   I actually started that in October 2020 and have done a good job of sticking to it.  However, diets only work if you are willing to make real life changes about the food you eat.   It has taught me to read labels, buy spices and herbs that are salt free and to make sure that sugar amounts are very limited.  I still eat most food but I just prepare it differently.  All this works if you have a spouse that allows themselves to join in the food changes. (For those who do not know me I am married to the most wonderful women in the WORLD!)  Enough about my personal resolution —  but I hope we all have added to our resolutions: being kinder to each other, becoming more forgiving of each other and working to become known as a community that CARES.

Now to move on to an exciting happening in Selma.  For the last two years, the Selma District Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with the Fresno County Superintendent’s Office and their Selma Adult Transitional Program to provide work experience for students ages 18-23.  That partnership has been such a learning process for all of us.  The group of students are working with 13 local and surrounding community business to foster work experience and community involvement.  To see these students become active members of the community is so rewarding and such an education for all of us.  Programs like this brings students and businesses together in environments that allow success for each student and a greater awareness to the community. Chad Wenter is the teacher of this program and was just named-Teacher of the Year for the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools. Congratulations, Mr. Wenter.

The Selma District Chamber of Commerce will be selling See’s Candy.  If you need some candy give us a call and we make sure we will save some for you.  Call the Selma Office: 891-2235.  Have a GREAT WEEK- enjoy the great weather and remember - Thank someone you see at our local businesses for being there!

SHOP LOCAL! SHOP SELMA

