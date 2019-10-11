Over the past several years, NEX customers have been given the opportunity to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society through the purchase of a $5 benefit ticket. This year, from October 10 – November 11, customers can purchase a $5 benefit reusable bag at select NEX locations. NEX customers can then shop with the reusable bag November 7 – 11 and receive $10 off a qualified purchase of $75 or more.
“For nearly a decade, countless active duty and retired Sea Service families have benefitted from support from NEX customers. This is an example of a perfect win-win partnership. The spring and fall Benefit Coupon sale attracts NEX patrons to shop and, as a result, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society receives thoughtful and much needed donations. Words are inadequate to express our appreciation for each patron’s most generous support,” said John Alexander, Vice President and Chief Development and Communications Officer of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.
Customers can purchase the benefit reusable bag at NEX Little Creek, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Oceana , Va.; NEX Pearl Harbor; NEX San Diego, North Island, Port Hueneme, Lemoore and Monterey, Calif.; NEX Jacksonville, Pensacola, Mayport, Key West, Whiting Field and Orlando, Fla.; NEX Whidbey Island, Bremerton, Bangor and Everett, Wash.; NEX Fallon, Nev.; NEX Great Lakes, Ill.; NEX Corpus Christi, Texas; NEX New Orleans, La.; NEX Kings Bay, Ga.; NEX Gulfport and Meridian, Miss.; NEX Mitchel Field, N. Y.; NEX New London, Conn.; NEX Patuxent River, Bethesda and Annapolis, Md.; NEX Washington Navy Yard, D. C.; NEX Charleston, S. C.; NEX Newport, R. I.; NEX Memphis, Tenn.; NEX Yokosuka, Atsugi and Sasebo, Japan; NEX Naples and Sigonella, Italy; NEX Rota, Spain; NEX Guam and NEX Bahrain.
This is the ninth year that the NEX has provided its customers with a way to give back. Since 2011, NEX customers have donated over $2 million to NMCRS. Customers donated $285,000 during the NEX benefit ticket campaign held this past spring.
