Protestor’s Removal from City Advisory Unit Recommended
50 Years Ago in Kings County...

Protestor’s Removal from City Advisory Unit Recommended

The chairman of the citizens advisory committee for the Hanford Area General Plan suggested today that Mrs. Lester Smith, who asked county supervisors this week to abolish the program, resign if she disagrees with the group’s purpose.

“Though Mrs. Smith has consumed considerable committee time, we have yet to be presented any facts to substantiate he claims as to the un-American nature of the program,” said committee chairman Joseph Garske in a statement.

— The Hanford Sentinel

Oct. 31, 1970

