President Castro honors mother, daughter at State of the University

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro addressed supporters and community leaders about the University’s successes during the fifth annual State of the University breakfast at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 11.

About 750 community leaders and alumni attended the State of the University, during which Castro announced the newest recipients of the President’s Medal of Distinction, the highest non-degree award presented by Fresno State.

Virginia Eaton received her medal last week, during a ceremony at the Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, where she lives. Castro called Joan Eaton up to the stage during the State of the University as he talked about her mother.

“Virginia is an inspiring trailblazer who leads an impressive and caring life,” Castro said. “After graduating from Fresno High School, she went on to receive an undergraduate degree in chemistry at Stanford University, and also attended USC Medical School. She was the only woman to graduate from the medical program in 1946 and at the young age of 23. During 50 years serving our community as a practicing pediatrician, she was known to be a true scientist and geneticist before her time.”