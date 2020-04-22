Power outages set for least effect

KINGSBURG — As a new subdivision is being built at the corner of 18th and Kamm avenues, power needed to be temporarily shut off on April 16.
PG&E notified the affected residents about the power interruption.
In a Kingsburg City newsletter, City Manager Alex Henderson explained that the interruption was needed to cut over and supply power to the new subdivision.
Henderson said the goal for City staff was to work with both the developer and PG&E to find a time that was as least impactful as possible, given the shelter-in-place order.
“We understand that people are working from home during the day and have supplies stockpiled in fridges and freezers. Given there are unknowns surrounding when the shelter in place will be lifted, a decision was made to not delay the work further when higher temperatures would have a greater effect on comfort, health, and food supplies. Instead, doing the work overnight during cooler weather is intended to minimize the impact and find a compromise for all involved.”
PG&E encourages customers to stay informed about any outages and service through text, email or phone.
When you sign up for outage notifications, PG&E will let customers know the cause, when crews are on their way, the estimated restoration time and when power is restored.
If PG&E has your current phone number on file, they’ll attempt to inform customers of when power is out through a one-time call or text. There is no need to sign up for this initial notification. However, if you want to receive further updates about that outage and any future outages, you must opt in to receive additional outage alerts by responding to the text or the prompt in the automated call. If you’d like to set preferences for how we notify you about any future outages, you can do so in your online account.
For general questions about your PG&E service, customer service center is available at 1-800-743-5000.
To view or report an outage, go directly to PG&E’s outage map at https://m.pge.com/#outages. An online account is not required.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
