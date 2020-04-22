Power outages set for least effect

If PG&E has your current phone number on file, they’ll attempt to inform customers of when power is out through a one-time call or text. There is no need to sign up for this initial notification. However, if you want to receive further updates about that outage and any future outages, you must opt in to receive additional outage alerts by responding to the text or the prompt in the automated call. If you’d like to set preferences for how we notify you about any future outages, you can do so in your online account.