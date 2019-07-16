Grammy nominated artist and Billboard Music Award winner, Post Malone, to perform in Fresno for the first time on September 21, 2019 at the Save Mart Center. . Tickets for his Runway Tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19. The singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer has gained acclaim for blending musical genres including pop, trap and rock.

Tyla Yaweh will be a special guest.

Tickets start at just $55.50. VIP package available. GA floor available. You can get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save mart Center Box Office.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments