WASHINGTON (NNS) -- The deadline for Sailors who have over 16 years of service to transfer their Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits to dependents has been extended to Jan. 12, 2020 based on recently revised guidance issued by the Department of Defense (DoD).
NAVADMIN 020/19 announced DoD’s exception to policy for enlisted and officers who cannot obligate for four more years due to statute or service regulations expires July 11, 2019.
Members who will be ineligible for the Transfer of Education Benefits (TEB) after July 11, 2019 include:
- Enlisted members within four years of the high year tenure gate for their current pay grade
- Officers within four years of the statutory limit for their current rank
- Members in a limited duty status or undergoing medical or physical evaluation board processing and found not fit for duty
All Sailors applying or reapplying for TEB who have not previously completed the online self-service Statement of Understanding must first complete it at the MyNavy Education website at https://myeducation.netc.navy.mil/webta/home.html#nbb.
Once members complete the Statement of Understanding, they will receive a link to go to MilConnect to submit their benefits transfer request.
Sailors will require a four-year service obligation in order to transfer benefits.
For more information on Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits transfer procedures, read NAVADMIN 236/18.
