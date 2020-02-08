Popular "Comedy Blast" continues tradition - Returns for second year

Hands in the Community announces the return of its 2nd Annual — Comedy Blast — on February 28, 2020 at 7:00pm. This hilarious night of comedy and magic will be at Visalia First Assembly’s beautiful 2600-seat state-of-the art auditorium located at Akers and Caldwell, in Visalia, Ca.

This year’s event will feature the family-friendly combination of comedian-magician Mark Robinson and hilarious standup comedian Cleto Rodriguez. Family friendly means it will be hilarious & fun but you can bring your children without fear!

Comedian-Magician Mark Robinson’s standup comedy and magic has gained rave reviews, including opening for Jeff Foxworthy, and appearing with late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Mark has won multiple awards including a performance for the prestigious academy of magical arts in Hollywood. Robinson has been honored for his command performance for the Incredible Acrobats of Shanghai, as well as halftime shows for the NBA, performing at games for the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers. He has been featured in national TV commercials and filmed television shows for Warner Brothers, NBC, and ABC.

