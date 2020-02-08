Popular "Comedy Blast" continues tradition - Returns for second year

Hands in the Community announces the return of its 2nd Annual — Comedy Blast — on February 28, 2020 at 7:00pm. This hilarious night of comedy and magic will be at Visalia First Assembly’s beautiful 2600-seat state-of-the art auditorium located at Akers and Caldwell, in Visalia, Ca.
This year’s event will feature the family-friendly combination of comedian-magician Mark Robinson and hilarious standup comedian Cleto Rodriguez. Family friendly means it will be hilarious & fun but you can bring your children without fear!
Comedian-Magician Mark Robinson’s standup comedy and magic has gained rave reviews, including opening for Jeff Foxworthy, and appearing with late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Mark has won multiple awards including a performance for the prestigious academy of magical arts in Hollywood. Robinson has been honored for his command performance for the Incredible Acrobats of Shanghai, as well as halftime shows for the NBA, performing at games for the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers. He has been featured in national TV commercials and filmed television shows for Warner Brothers, NBC, and ABC.
Cleto Rodriguez, born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, has been performing since 1995 and has opened for such diverse acts as Paul Rodriguez, Linda Ronstadt, Toby Mac, and the legendary B.B. King. Cleto was chosen as the comedian for the 2008 Promise Keepers events in seven U.S. cities. Rodriquez has also worked with comedians George Lopez, Carlos Mencia, Daniel Tosh, Wayne Brady, Brett Butler, Tim Hawkins and Bob Smiley. Rodriguez performs nationwide at comedy clubs, corporate events, colleges and churches. Rodriguez connects with audiences by relating everyday life experiences. Everything is fair game, from marriage mishaps to the challenges of dieting. His comedy is high-energy, observational and hilarious with a brilliant Latino twist.
Event sponsor, Hands in the Community (HNC), is a community benefit organization established to provide volunteers and groups to assist with crisis and short term services for the underserved in Tulare and Kings Counties. The purpose of HNC is to provide an efficient network of volunteers/groups that responds to the hands-on needs of people in our community. By connecting those who require services and resources with those who can provide them, HNC joins the hand of the helper to the hand of the needy within the community.
Seats for this “wild and crazy” event are $30.00 for Premium and $25.00 for General
Admission. Tickets go on sale June 1st, 2019, and can be purchased online at https://hnconline.org/events.
Gather the whole family and enjoy the wholesome, hilarious, family friendly entertainment of HNC’s 2nd Annual Comedy Blast, February 28th, 2020.