Poem No. 1
Will be the Bears be playing football in December
Win or lose, tonight will be a year to remember
13 Trips, but we wouldn't mind one more
A win tonight against Union would even the score
I have confidence tonight they will get it done
Whether it is by the air or by the run
Poem No. 2
Then on to state, We are used to going the road,
Someone will make sure Randy slows down so we don't lose the load
Will the two injured Panthers play? We don't want any excuses, we don't want to win
that way
The defense will have to be at its best
If the 2019 Bears are going to pass the test
They will have to build a map in the new stadium, showing were we went
2019 Bears The Team that only lost twice, they don't fall like a tent
Who says home field advantage is a key, The Bears stand alone
The only team to win a section championship without playing at HOME
