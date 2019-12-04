Poem No. 1

Will be the Bears be playing football in December

Win or lose, tonight will be a year to remember

13 Trips, but we wouldn't mind one more

A win tonight against Union would even the score

I have confidence tonight they will get it done

Whether it is by the air or by the run

Poem No. 2

Then on to state, We are used to going the road, 

Someone will make sure Randy slows down so we don't lose the load

Will the two injured Panthers play?  We don't want any excuses, we don't want to win

that way

The defense will have to be at its best

If the 2019 Bears are going to pass the test

They will have to build a map in the new stadium, showing were we went

2019 Bears The Team that only lost twice, they don't fall like a tent

Who says home field advantage is a key, The Bears stand alone

The only team to win a section championship without playing at HOME

