PG&E’s Pandemic Response Includes Precautionary Health and Safety Actions; Moratorium on Customer Shutoffs for Nonpayment

The company’s enterprise-wide incident response team continues to activate protocols and actions as the situation changes to protect the health and safety of customers and employees; does not expect any disruption in gas or electric service throughout public health crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has voluntarily implemented a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment, effective immediately. This suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers and will remain in effect until further notice. To further support customers who may be impacted by the pandemic, PG&E will offer its most flexible pay plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19. PG&E will continue to monitor current events and identify opportunities to support our customers and communities.

In addition to the moratorium on service shut-offs, PG&E’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is focused on efforts to protect the health and safety of its customers, employees, contractors and the communities it serves. Actions the company has taken include providing guidance for employees who have direct customer contact to take social distancing precautionary measures, such as avoiding handshakes and wearing disposable nitrile gloves while in customers' homes.