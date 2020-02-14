Pearson Realty promotes New President of Ag Division

A local real estate broker has taken the reins at California’s largest ag real estate brokerage.

Stanley J. Kjar, Jr., a top performing agent with Pearson Realty specializing in farmland and agribusiness transactions since 2010, was recently promoted to president of Pearson Realty’s ag division.

In the 10 years since, Kjar has been directly involved in ag real estate transactions totaling more than $300 million and 16,000 acres.

In the new position, he oversees operations in the Fresno, Visalia and Bakersfield offices, overseeing 21 agents specializing in ag real estate.

Dan Kevorkian previously held the position as manager of the farmlands department with Pearson since 1992.

“Pearson Realty would like to express its gratitude for the dedication Dan has made to Pearson Realty and appreciation for his continued role with the company as a Senior Vice President in the Ag Division,” according to a news release from Pearson.

Prior to Pearson, Stanley served as vice president and operations manager for Kings Equipment Company, Inc., his family owned farm equipment business. He helped grow the business during his 13-year management from a single store Massey Ferguson Dealer to three locations in Hanford, Selma and Madera.