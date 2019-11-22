The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announces its participation in the Exchange Credit Program’ s new “Pay Your Way” flexible payment plans. The new program introduces flexible payment plans designed to meet the varying needs of service members and their families through every stage of their careers.
Pay Your Way, a special financing program from MILITARY STAR®, allows customers to choose a fixed monthly payment at a reduced, fixed APR of 9.99%, using their existing MILITARY STAR line of credit. Three plans are offered:
• Purchases $300-$499.99 are eligible for the 36-month plan.
• Purchases $500-$999.99 are eligible for the 48-month plan or the 36-month plan.
• Purchases greater than $1,000 are eligible for the 60-month, 48-month or 36-month plans.
“The MILITARY STAR Pay Your Way program will assist Sailors and their families plan and pay for some of those higher cost purchases like the initial uniform purchase at OCS, new living room furniture or even preparing for a new baby,” said NEXCOM’s Command Master Chief Shannon Howe. “These three new plans offer NEX customers the flexibility to shop and pay for their purchases in a way that best fits their needs.”
NEX shoppers can estimate the monthly payment on qualifying purchases using the payment estimator located at MyECP.com/Calculator. The calculator can also be accessed via the QR code located on MILITARY STAR Pay Your Way signage at Navy Exchange (NEX) locations. Pay Your Way plans are available NEX main stores as well as online at myNavyExchange.com. Purchases made at NEX mini mart and gas station locations are excluded.
As with all MILITARY STAR purchases, shoppers using the Pay Your Way plans will receive two rewards points per dollar. Cardholders earn a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points.
For more information on the MILITARY STAR, visit MyECP.com.
