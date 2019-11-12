Fresno State honored former Bulldogs men's basketball player Paul George by retiring his No. 24 jersey during a ceremony at halftime of the Fresno State men's basketball game against Winthrop on Nov. 10.
George was joined by his family and Clippers teammates who surprised him.
"To be able to have my jersey up in the rafters means a lot," George said. "This is a place I called home. A place where I enjoyed my time and I gave everything that I could have. I love to put on the red, white and blue and perform in front of the fans here."
Fresno State won the game 77-74 to move to 1-1 on the season. They return to action today at San Deigo. They then return home to play Cal State San Bernardino on Sunday, Nov. 17.
