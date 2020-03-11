Pacific Fishery Managment Council releases alternatives for 2020 West Coast Ocean salmon fisheries

PACIFIC FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL RELEASES ALTERNATIVES FOR 2020 WEST COAST OCEAN SALMON FISHERIES

Rohnert Park, California – The Pacific Fishery Management Council has adopted three alternatives for 2020 ocean salmon fisheries off of Washington, Oregon and California for public review. The Council will make a final decision on salmon seasons at its meeting in Vancouver, Washington, on April 5-10. Detailed information about season starting dates, areas open, and catch limits for all three alternatives are available on the Council’s website at www.pcouncil.org.

Forecasts for many Chinook and coho stocks are lower than last year. In addition, the Council is constrained by requirements to conserve Fraser River (Canada) coho and other natural coho runs; to conserve lower Columbia River natural tule fall Chinook; and to protect Sacramento River winter Chinook and Klamath River fall Chinook.

“Developing the seasons for this year’s ocean salmon fisheries will be challenging for ocean fishermen and managers,” said Council Executive Director Chuck Tracy.