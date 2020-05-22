You and the Law: Yes, it is Possible to File Bankruptcy on Student Loans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Uniondale, N.Y. based Natalie Jean-Baptiste graduated from law school with a six-figure student loan debt, it never occurred to her that she wouldn’t be able to pay it back.

“I just knew I was going to be a hot shot entertainment attorney and pay it off in no time. I dreamed of red carpet events, Grammy parties and hanging with my clients in the Hamptons. I never ever dreamed I’d end up in bankruptcy court, let alone become an expert on bankruptcy.”

But she did indeed become an expert on a very narrow–and extremely important–area of bankruptcy law which can be a true God send to the thousands of people burdened by student loans they will never be able to both pay off and live a normal life. Her own experience led a path in law, “So much more rewarding than I could ever have imagined,” Natalie told me. “I get to help people drowning with student loan debt.”

And before going further, this column is not advocating cheating legitimate lenders out of their right to be repaid for making a student loan. Rather, recent history is filled with stories of loans which should never have been made for worthless college programs leaving debtors close to homeless. The next Presidential election may address some of these abuses, but for now, for some people, there is a way out of crushing student debt, as you will see.