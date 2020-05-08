You and the Law: Why are so many employees unhappy at work?

The Remedy is Hiding in Plain Sight

So, how can management re-engage employees? The authors tackle this issue directly by observing that one remedy is hiding in plain sight: Teams!

“Work happens in teams. They rely on human uniqueness, dedicating themselves to each other and the task at hand. The power of teams needs to be valued, and so often it is not.”

Among a paint-by-the numbers steps management needs to consider, the authors list the following:

(1) Make teams your focus. Become an expert on your best teams. Educate team leaders on how to run a team. It is money well spent.

(2) Study excellence - study what works. Don’t waste your time studying failure! You can’t remediate your way to excellence. Excellence is not the opposite of failure. Will you learn about great marriage from studying divorce? No.

(3) Get rid of all cascaded goals coming down from on high. They are useless. Any goal set by someone else on you is an un-goal. The only criteria for a good goal is what you set for yourself and it doesn’t have to be measurable. But you must set it yourself.