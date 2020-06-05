You and the Law: What every landlord and tenant needs to know about constructive eviction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What Every Landlord and Tenant Needs to Know About Constructive Eviction

If, by chance, you’ve been thinking of buying a rental property and one afternoon are feeling a bit groggy but can’t take a nap, then I have a suggestion. Google “Bad Landlords,” followed by “Tenants from Hell.”

Should you also be on blood pressure meds, be sure that you’ve taken your daily dose.

“If anyone thinks that becoming a landlord is a no-brainer–just buy a single-family home or apartment house, find tenants and begin to rake in the money--then you are headed for real trouble,” advises Pasadena, California-based property manager Jon Anthony Dolan.

He added, “You would be surprised at the number of landlords and property managers who boast of never maintaining their properties and are then shocked to discover their names listed as defendants in a lawsuit against them by lawyers who specialize in going after slum lords.”

And that is what almost occurred in Southern California after the following comedy of errors that is testimony to what happens when a landlord hires an incompetent to manage the rental.

A Little Brown Spot in the Kitchen