You and the Law: The IRS and coronavirus — what you need to know

“There are a lot of people who are simply unable to pay their taxes for this year, especially self-employed taxpayers. They are accumulating a huge amount of unpaid tax and that will all mature when they file next year. We will see a significant increase in people who will be struggling to pay their taxes. This will lead to an increase in IRS inventory of unpaid tax debt as a result of the shut-down.”

The IRS Agents are Showing Sensitivity to what is Going On

Levy notes that “The marketing of these tax resolution companies as scaring people about the IRS seizing everything they own has not been met with any increased in actual seizures, especially now until July 15th. Taxpayers have no risk of seizure now. So when you hear, ‘Beware, the IRS is going to take your stuff,’ they aren’t taking a thing between now and July 15.

“Just like with any very large company, you find IRS people who are sensitive to what is occurring around them and who care. And that’s what I am finding with many IRS agents. They understand that the economy is terrible shape, and so, they are closing files out more readily, revealing compassion for a taxpayer’s circumstances.”

Nothing Has Changed to Justify False Advertising