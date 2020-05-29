You and the Law: The case of the contractor who made a big mistake

I ran these facts by a friend of this column, contracts professor Bryan Hull at Loyola University School of Law in Los Angeles.

“If Danny had refused to pay more, Mario could have argued that he didn’t have to perform because of either mutual mistake or unilateral mistake. It was clear both had the same basic assumption that the concrete slab was built to customary specifications and could be removed with a certain amount of effort and expense. In fact, it was built to different specifications that made it much harder.

“Danny could argue that Mario assumed the risk of error because he is an experienced contractor, but it may be that it was impossible for him to tell until he got into it and it is such unusual situation that he wouldn’t have thought to do more thorough inspection before making his bid.

“Unilateral mistake would apply if only Mario was the mistaken party. A court could grant relief under that theory that making him perform would be unconscionable. The issue would be how much more expense he would incur than estimated.

“In one case involving the sale of a car, the court held that a 30% error in setting the price due to a failure to proofread an advertisement for the car was sufficient to grant an excuse.