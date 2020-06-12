You and the Law: Mom overfeeds child and could lose custody

“About 125,” was the fateful answer.

A Chat with Dad

I asked mom if she would like me to call her ex and see if something could be worked out. She agreed, and so I phoned, speaking with a very sad, almost depressed, yet clearly dedicated father. “Short of a change in custody, how about getting mom and Johnnie into a medically supervised weight reduction program?” I suggested.

“I have begged her for years to do that, but she does not think anything is wrong! Go ahead and ask her now, put the call on speaker, and just see what she says.” So I did just that, suggesting that mom and son get into a medical weight reduction program through their insurance.

“I don’t need no !!##!!!! weight program! There is nothing wrong with us. Johnnie is healthy as a horse! Are you going to help me or not??” Katy bellowed. I kept my cool, the call still on speaker.

What Might a Family Court Judge Do?

I spent the next few minutes in a “Come to Jesus” session with Katy, her son and dad.

“Katy, for whatever reason you are blind to your own health issues and have allowed denial to now put your health and Johnnie’s at risk in addition to losing custody.