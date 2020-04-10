You and the Law: Enemies of the truth on the job

Today’s story will be of special interest to any employee who has told the truth about a serious problem facing their organization and been demoted, fired or otherwise become the victim of retaliation.

During the first few days of April, this year, America saw a disturbing example of workplace retaliation for telling the truth when, Brett Crozier captain of the Aircraft Carrier Theodore Roosevelt, was fired by the acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly.

After receiving no help in his pleas to the Navy for help, Crozier sent a four-page letter to about 20 Navy officers, describing a frightening situation aboard the carrier as more of his crew began falling ill from Covid-19. He also tested positive for the virus.

Crozier called for “decisive action” in removing sailors from the ship, isolating them, and wrote that unless the Navy acted immediately it would be failing to properly safeguard “our most trusted asset - our sailors.”

Crozier sent the letter to colleagues because he was afraid Modly would not have allowed him to send it to the top Navy leaders, which Modly confirmed, sort of a “Yes, I know your house is on fire, but I refuse to let you call the fire department!”

To Harvard Business Professor Michael Beer, in his book, Fit to Compete - Why Honest Conversations about Your Company’s Capabilities Are the Key to a Winning Strategy, “The Crozier scandal is an example of what happens when truth cannot speak to power safely, constructively and productively. The result is often multiple failures within an organization.”

The U.S. Navy has a history of blaming the messenger, one of the worst examples occurring in WWII with the defective Mark 14 Torpedo. If you want to read about Washington DC bureaucrats who blamed and sacked submarine captains for failing to sink enemy ships - do a Google search. It is simply amazing.

Consider Boeing and Wells Fargo — The need for an honest conversation

“Behind the headlines, at Wells Fargo and Boeing were people below the top who knew that a set of management practices and culture were undermining the corporations’ effectiveness and values, but there was no mechanism in place to get information to where it was most needed,” Beer points out, adding, “There was no on-going truth-seeking structure that every company, large or small, should have.”