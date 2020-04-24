You and the Law: Coronavirus and timeshares

“Timeshares are almost never seen by estate planning attorneys and their clients who bought them as valuable. More than any other asset in an estate, a timeshare is a hideous liability.

“In my over 40 years as an estate planner, when the Buyer/Initial Owner does not see it as a benefit, the party who inherits a timeshare interest will look upon the inheritance as a pointless liability. And the inheriting party/heir to that timeshare interest is absolutely correct in their perception.

If Tempted to Accept the Inheritance

Jennison recommends doing the following analysis if anyone stands to inherit a time share:

–Look carefully at the costs to retain the timeshare, including annual maintenance fees and other assessments.

–What is the real benefit you will be getting out of the timeshare?

–If you compare the cost to rent a comparable vacation unit whenever and wherever you want, in almost every situation, this will convince you NOT to accept the interest.

Steps You Must Take to Avoid Inheriting the Timeshare