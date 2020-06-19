You and the Law: Burnout in the COVID-19 era

“But no amount of money sufficiently compensates for doing something you do not believe in. The vast oversupply of lawyers has made a mockery out of the judicial system where much ‘legal work’ is done just to generate billable hours, and so many lawyers know they aren’t helping, but are harming their clients financially and emotionally just to put food on the table.

“Lawyers who are headed for burnout detach, stop caring, and are part of an infection in our legal system,” he strongly maintains. “This means they cannot reach their potential or fully serve their clients.”

What are the tools which address burnout?

Eischen believes that we start out on a path towards burnout by not understanding ourselves and how our minds actually work.

“Our minds are terribly complex and under the right circumstances, are receptive to being fooled by false evidence,” he notes. “With the right blend of negative thoughts and experiences, the results are cognitive distortions and logic fallacies which lead to twisted thinking. This blocks our ability to understand the world around us and ourselves. Our minds have innate limitations to comprehend reality as it really is.