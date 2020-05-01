You and the Law: Answers to worksplace questions

Rosenlieb - An employer is obligated to take such steps as are required by OSHA or an OSHA approved State Plan, not more. If the employer is fully compliant, an employee has little basis to demand further protection. In the event that the employer has policies in place which are not followed, the employee will have a basis for a complaint.

Klingenberger - I agree. Often employees would like to see more done by an employer when the employer is actually fully compliant. Business owners and each of us as individuals are making decisions in a world of uncertainty. On a personal, local and national scale we are asking, “Have we done enough?”

There is strength in numbers. If some of your co-workers share your concerns, consider going to your employer with a colleague to express those concerns about safety in a professional manner. Offering ideas on solutions may help the conversation.

“Can I Refuse to Work Overtime ?”

“I’m in an industry where demand is currently skyrocketing, and workers are being pushed to the brink. Can I refuse to work overtime?

Rosenlieb - No. There are, however, a couple of exceptions.