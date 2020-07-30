You and the Law: A stockbroker's duty to say no

Some time ago, a reader contacted me, upset with her stockbroker for not following instructions to purchase a large number of shares in a company with significant losses due to COVID. The share price had deeply declined.
She admitted to seldom making stock investments, just parked retirement funds in the brokerage's money market account and CDs.
I received permission to speak with her family and the broker, as there must have been some reason to reject the "buy" instruction, likely a suspicion of dementia or another form of diminished mental capacity.
“That was my fear,” her broker said. “This behavior was so out of character that I felt a legal duty to not do as she wanted, rather, to check with family and see if she was in her right mind, which she was not.”
The family thanked me for alerting them. That company, by the way, filed for bankruptcy not long afterwards.
A conservator was court-appointed and the client's ability to do anything beyond shopping for food and basic necessities were taken away.
She was protected from herself, all due to a concerned stockbroker who, “Was worried about her and just felt so sad this was happening, as she had been a client of our firm for over 30 years, and to see this sudden decline really hurt."
Look for Things Out of Character - Overly Aggressive Speculation - The Hot Tip
“Over time,” points out Bakersfield-based Douglas Payne, who is a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley and a friend of this column, “you get to understand you client’s investment habits and what types of risks they are willing to take.”
“More people make poor decisions based on speculation–following the so-called Hot Tip-- than on diminished capacity in my experience.
“When someone calls requesting something completely out of character, a stockbroker needs to explore what led them to want that specific investment, especially today with an ageing population where Alzheimer’s and Dementia are more and more common.
I have seen people invest in things or concepts that I did not think were plausible, for example, a client called, wanting to buy 10,000 shares of a penny stock which was not what we would ever consider appropriate for him. I asked where he had gotten this idea.
“He was then sitting at lunch with a friend who told him about this small company. So, he wanted to buy some shares in it. ‘What was the friend’s level of expertise?’ I asked. He said the friend was in the same industry as the client. ‘It is a small drilling company in Texas that he knows about.’ I then asked, if he had heard of the company, but he had not. He thought the friend was sufficiently knowledgeable about buying.”
About 18 months later that company went bankrupt and Payne’s client lost the entire investment of about $30,000. This was a substantial loss for him and clearly an example of poor judgment, overly aggressive speculation.
“So, what explains that mentality?” Payne replied, “People are susceptible to suggestions when it comes to investment returns, wanting to believe there is something that their friends might know that nobody else does, and they will be able to capitalize on that information.”
Advice to Family Members - Alzheimer and Dementia Concerns
Investment professionals are becoming proactive where mental capacity is a concern, and Payne outlined steps taken to help protect the client from unsound decisions.
“We might ask if they recall what their investments are, what the portfolio was designed to do to begin with, and if they are they able to remember the reasons why we embarked on a certain strategy?
“Next, we look for unexplained withdrawals that don’t align with the client’s prior activity, for first-time wire transfers--especially to a foreign country--and for changes in beneficiary designations. Are they confused about account activity or balances?
“Do they have difficulty with simple tasks, such as signing client account documents, speaking or gathering clear thoughts? Has there been a change in personality or mood swings? Finally, on a physical level, we look for declines in physical care and hygiene, despite having money.”
Have a Trusted Person Contact
As of February, 2018, the S.E.C requires all brokerage houses to suggest adding a Trusted Person Contact to each account. This person does not have a power of attorney, but having them named gives investment professionals another contact besides the client to be able to call and discuss any concerns if they suspect a decline in mental health or financial abuse.
Payne concluded our interview by urging, “Especially the elderly client, to have their attorney CPA or other family members start to attend meetings. More eyes on their personal situation are better.”
Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.
