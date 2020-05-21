Why Are People Relapsing During COVID-19 Pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have shaped everything in our lives over the last several weeks, as it has swept through the nation causing unprecedented destruction. Stay at home orders have citizens restless, many wanting to return to work and resume a regular life. And who can disagree? It’s stressful, tedious, and after a while, even the most dedicated virus-fighters can find themselves wanting to get out and interact with life.
For those who struggle with Substance Use Disorder, this time hasn’t been any easier. Drug use seems to have risen sharply from all indications, as reports have begun to emerge stating that communities have seen a spike in drug overdose deaths since COVID-19 arrived. But this is all so new that not enough time has elapsed for us to have useable, analyzed data, so we have no idea how many of these are from drug relapse.
But word of mouth is spreading, and we’re starting to see news reports of the pandemic triggering relapse for people with a history of substance abuse. We hear that isolation isn’t good for those in recovery, and people who may have appeared to be on solid ground in their recovery are relapsing. But why is this happening? The obvious answer is stress.
Many people are out of work, having financial problems, and struggling to provide for themselves and their families. Some people have either been ill or have lost a loved one to the virus. There’s a lot of concern about both the present and the future, to some degree for all Americans. And stress can be one of the biggest triggers leading to relapse. The unwanted emotions can become overwhelming, causing the person to want to self-medicate for relief. Anyone who’s used drugs or alcohol knows how well they can appear to work for this purpose.
Another reason is that it’s culturally acceptable. We’ve all heard the jokes and seen the memes about drinking all day in quarantine. This humor illustrates how prevalent substance misuse is since this is funny because it’s a commonality. And for some, these attitudes are harmless. But imagine doing your best every day to get through it without drinking and hearing a bunch of people laughing about quarantine day-drinking. These seeds can start to make the person feel bitter and work as justifications for why drinking isn’t a problem. Next thing they know, they’ve relapsed. And with alcohol sales up an insane 55%, it’s only going to be funny until lives are ruined.
Though there’s no way of tracking it, a third possible factor could be the stimulus checks people have been receiving. While doubtfully a primary reason, the extra money makes it easier for those on a tight budget to decide to indulge.
But regardless of why, the fact remains that the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening our country’s drug epidemic. As we come out of isolation, we need to be prepared to pick up the pieces again.
Joseph Kertis is an experienced healthcare professional turned journalist. His experience in the field of substance abuse and addiction recovery provides a unique insight into one of our nation's most challenging epidemics. He utilizes this knowledge in his writing to give an expert viewpoint that spreads awareness through education. He is a featured author of the healthcare websites Addicted.org & ECDOL.
