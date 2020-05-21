Why Are People Relapsing During COVID-19 Pandemic?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have shaped everything in our lives over the last several weeks, as it has swept through the nation causing unprecedented destruction. Stay at home orders have citizens restless, many wanting to return to work and resume a regular life. And who can disagree? It’s stressful, tedious, and after a while, even the most dedicated virus-fighters can find themselves wanting to get out and interact with life.

For those who struggle with Substance Use Disorder, this time hasn’t been any easier. Drug use seems to have risen sharply from all indications, as reports have begun to emerge stating that communities have seen a spike in drug overdose deaths since COVID-19 arrived. But this is all so new that not enough time has elapsed for us to have useable, analyzed data, so we have no idea how many of these are from drug relapse.

But word of mouth is spreading, and we’re starting to see news reports of the pandemic triggering relapse for people with a history of substance abuse. We hear that isolation isn’t good for those in recovery, and people who may have appeared to be on solid ground in their recovery are relapsing. But why is this happening? The obvious answer is stress.