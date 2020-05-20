Valley Animal Haven: The Shelter Saving Lives

At the age of fourteen I started volunteering at a local, nonprofit, no kill animal shelter. I had waited until I reached the required age where I was finally able to go and help out on my own.
Volunteering there became a passion of mine and I made it an effort to go as much as I could to help out with the care and nurturing of each lost, surrendered, abandoned, injured, pregnant, newborn, fostered, or rescued cat and dog that came through the shelter doors.
It was the same for the rabbits, turtles and the grumpy chinchilla that came along. I became a known volunteer and was adopted into the shelter family. And even though I don’t work there I still enjoy helping out and often refer to it as my work. This is because it is work to keep up and care for the ever changing numbers of dogs and cats in the shelter. Yet I am in love with volunteering at the shelter and have devoted entire weeks and summers to helping out as much as I can. Yet I have to admit that it's not just for the animals.
The people who work at the shelter are all amazing. These people don’t work for the paycheck but for the passion and love they have for these adoptable pets. First there is Yuki, who is often called “Mama Yuki” because of her connection to the animals that come in the door and for her motherly kindness toward each and every cat and dog. There is Jared who had been there since near the beginning and who has returned again to continue in what was started. He is kind and hardworking and I can see why the animals like him so much. Next is Caitlyn. She may seem shy at first but once you get to know her you can see that there is a passion for each rescued creature inside of her. There is Robyn who left to be a mother, which she is best at already. I am most grateful for the fun times we had. (You are so kind and beautiful, Robyn, and I wish the best for you and your new baby.) Maureen helps in the office and is a skilled and awesome dog trainer not only for our shelter but for our community. She is an understanding and polite person who has made a big impact in my life. She owns her own ranch and taught me how to ride a horse. For this I am ever grateful and I am glad for the memories we have shared. I may not be the best horseback rider but Maureen, you are truly amazing.
And for all the volunteers I have met and worked with, thank you for your service. To all the generous givers and adopters I thank you for helping keep the doors of the shelter open. Our shelter does not rely on government funding but on your generous donations. To Sarah for all your hard work and contributions to the shelter. You are hard working and so helpful. You have done so much and continue to do a lot for the shelter.
But the person I am most grateful for is the one who started the whole thing. I am so appreciative of the shelter director and founder, who is the backbone of it all. She has the guts and drive I wish I had. She is devoted to what she started and has worked hard to get where she is now. Pam Brazil started the shelter in her own home with a couple of pop up kennels and has been a highly influential person in my life.
Pam has taught me everything I know about animals and the best way to get things done. Pam is supportive and dedicated to her staff and work. She has made it her mission to “save the lives of homeless and helpless animals." She is a leader and she has stuck by what she started and insists on the best proper care of the animals in the shelter. She teaches and trains each staff member and all the volunteers to make sure that nothing is half-done. She ensures that each animal that comes into her facility is healthy and placed in a proper home. She takes the measures needed to ensure that each potential adopter is fully educated and prepared to take care of another family member. Because that is what each dog and cat is to Pam, a part of her shelter family. I have been grateful to have adopted from that family but also to be included in it. Pam and her staff make the shelter a wonderful place.
The shelter has “meet and greet” areas that make other adoption agencies envious. We have multiple programs for our shelter animals and events available to the people in the community. We have an on-site infirmary where we take care of any animals that might be sick, injured, or expecting a litter.
Pam also makes sure that before a dog or cat goes home it is up to date on vaccines and that it is safeguarded against any pests. And we are partnered with veterinarian services who help in making sure that each animal has a rabies shot and is spayed or neutered. Pam gives each new “parent” an adoption gift bag so that each animal that is adopted out is able to take a little bit of the shelter with them.
Pam has partnered herself with the most well known and helpful pet store that supplies helpful coupons that assist new adopters in buying what their new member, or members of the family will need. She even takes the time every year to make thank you cards and newsletters that she sends to her past adopters and donors which shows her devotion to what she does. Pam makes sure the shelter is a lively and safe place that any animal lover would enjoy. I feel like there is nothing she can’t do.
Valley Animal Haven is the shelter I am talking about. I am grateful that we are able to save animals and that we don't euthanize but make sure that we can get each animal into a “furever home.” I have been volunteering there for the past four years now and I love that we help make so many families and animals happy.
Sierra Moreno is a student at Lemoore Middle College High School.
