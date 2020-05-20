Valley Animal Haven: The Shelter Saving Lives

It was the same for the rabbits, turtles and the grumpy chinchilla that came along. I became a known volunteer and was adopted into the shelter family. And even though I don’t work there I still enjoy helping out and often refer to it as my work. This is because it is work to keep up and care for the ever changing numbers of dogs and cats in the shelter. Yet I am in love with volunteering at the shelter and have devoted entire weeks and summers to helping out as much as I can. Yet I have to admit that it's not just for the animals.

The people who work at the shelter are all amazing. These people don’t work for the paycheck but for the passion and love they have for these adoptable pets. First there is Yuki, who is often called “Mama Yuki” because of her connection to the animals that come in the door and for her motherly kindness toward each and every cat and dog. There is Jared who had been there since near the beginning and who has returned again to continue in what was started. He is kind and hardworking and I can see why the animals like him so much. Next is Caitlyn. She may seem shy at first but once you get to know her you can see that there is a passion for each rescued creature inside of her. There is Robyn who left to be a mother, which she is best at already. I am most grateful for the fun times we had. (You are so kind and beautiful, Robyn, and I wish the best for you and your new baby.) Maureen helps in the office and is a skilled and awesome dog trainer not only for our shelter but for our community. She is an understanding and polite person who has made a big impact in my life. She owns her own ranch and taught me how to ride a horse. For this I am ever grateful and I am glad for the memories we have shared. I may not be the best horseback rider but Maureen, you are truly amazing.