Two wins for governmental transparency

Advocates of governmental transparency have scored two recent wins in their perpetual battles with California’s political officials.

One victory, a May 28 state Supreme Court ruling, is especially timely since it stemmed from the fatal police shootings of two unarmed black men in 2014, Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO, and Eric Garner in New York City.

There were demonstrations of protest across the country about the deaths of Brown and Garner, including one in Berkeley.

The Hayward Police Department provided what’s called “mutual aid” to Berkeley police in dealing with the demonstration and afterwards, the National Lawyers Guild submitted a request, under the California Public Records Act, to Hayward officials for video footage from body cameras that their officers wore.

Hayward charged the Lawyers Guild just $1 for each DVD containing body camera video, but also $3,246 for staff time in redacting confidential information from about seven hours of recording.

That extra charge led to a lawsuit that wound up in the Supreme Court, which ruled that the city was wrong in claiming that redaction was the same as “data extraction,” for which it could legally charge.