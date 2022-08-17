Fully funding Senate Bill 372 will enable California to clean up our roads and communities and fight climate change, all while delivering the right kind of help to each fleet.

The Legislature voted last year to accelerate the transition of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to zero-emission by establishing the bipartisan SB 372, a public financing program specifically designed to overcome barriers to scale. Now, the Legislature needs to take one more step: It must earmark $60 million in the state budget to launch the bill.

Putting more electric trucks and buses on California roads will improve air quality and grow local jobs. For many fleets, however, the transition to electric will require innovative policy and finance solutions to get the job done on pace with climate targets.

Andrew Darrell is senior advisor of global finance for the Environmental Defense Fund.

