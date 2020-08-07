Reflections: Some would say it was meant to be

In 1966 my father was interviewing for a newspaper management role in Napa and took me along for the cross country drive from New Mexico. When we came to the Hwy 198 and 99 interchange that was being built, we had to take a detour thru Goshen and saw the mileage sign to Hanford at which point Dad mentioned to me that Scripps League Newspaper owned both The Hanford Sentinel and Napa Register.
Eleven years later in 1977, I had finished up interning at the Register and they were sending me to Hanford for my first “real job.” Forty two-plus years later I am in my second stint at running this newspaper as General Manager and my how things have changed — some for the better and some for worse.
From its beginning in 1886, The Sentinel had been family owned until Scripps League Newspapers Inc. purchased the newspaper in the mid-'60s. Pulitzer Newspapers bought out Scripps League in 1994(?) and then Lee Enterprises purchased the papers in 2005. In March of this year Santa Maria News Media, Inc. purchased the paper from Lee.
Through the different management companies our role of being the eyes and ears of the community has never changed — but the way of doing it has.
No longer is the production department using lead to build pages, or salespeople “cutting color out of rubylith" for ads, a computer takes care of those processes. Children no longer have the ability to hone their business skills with newspaper carrier routes, we are now utilizing the USPS for delivery because of changing laws. Newspapers companies became publicly traded back in the mid 1980s and today major newspaper chains such as McClatchy are being run by investment groups. The internet has dramatically changed the way people get their news and information — for better or worse.
As times change, we change with them. The Sentinel has recently finished the transition from systems in Lee to a totally new array of processes. Thanks for your patience during this transition and all of the employees here at The Sentinel look forward to providing you news and information that is relevant to your everyday lives. We appreciate your business!
Onward…
Mark Daniel is the General Manager of the Hanford Sentinel, Lemoore Navy News and Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder.
